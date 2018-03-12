Karti Chidambaram Sent To Tihar Jail Till March 24, Asks For Separate Cell Karti Chidambaram had told the court that he needed a separate prison and bathroom for security. He argued that his father was once home minister of India and handled terror cases

Share EMAIL PRINT Karti Chidambaram also demanded home cooked food, medicines, toiletries and spectacles New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son, has been sent to Delhi's Tihar jail till March 24 in a case of corruption. A court has asked jail officials to assess whether his request for a separate cell for security reasons is justified.



Karti Chidambaram had told the court that he needed a separate prison and bathroom for security. He argued that his father was once home minister of India and handled terror cases.



The 1995 death of biscuit baron Rajan Pillai was also cited as Karti Chidambaram said he did not want to be exposed to attacks. "Something may happen to me," he said.



The 48-year-old businessman also demanded home cooked food, medicines, toiletries and spectacles.



The spectacles and medicines have been allowed.



The CBI opposed his request for security consideration, saying there were sufficient rules to ensure it. "There is no threat to his relatives and family/. They roam around freely," said the CBI lawyer.



Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram was also present in the courtroom.



Karti was arrested from the Chennai airport on February 28 on charges that he had facilitated, for a bribe, investment approvals for the INX media group in 2007 and 2008 using the influence of his father, who was then Finance Minister. He had landed in Chennai from the UK.



Karti is alleged to have been paid over Rs 3 crore by the two former co-owners of the media house, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail on charges of murdering Sheena Bora, the daughter of Indrani.



Karti Chidambaram, former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son, has been sent to Delhi's Tihar jail till March 24 in a case of corruption. A court has asked jail officials to assess whether his request for a separate cell for security reasons is justified.Karti Chidambaram had told the court that he needed a separate prison and bathroom for security. He argued that his father was once home minister of India and handled terror cases.The 1995 death of biscuit baron Rajan Pillai was also cited as Karti Chidambaram said he did not want to be exposed to attacks. "Something may happen to me," he said.The 48-year-old businessman also demanded home cooked food, medicines, toiletries and spectacles.The spectacles and medicines have been allowed.The CBI opposed his request for security consideration, saying there were sufficient rules to ensure it. "There is no threat to his relatives and family/. They roam around freely," said the CBI lawyer.Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram was also present in the courtroom. Karti was arrested from the Chennai airport on February 28 on charges that he had facilitated, for a bribe, investment approvals for the INX media group in 2007 and 2008 using the influence of his father, who was then Finance Minister. He had landed in Chennai from the UK.Karti is alleged to have been paid over Rs 3 crore by the two former co-owners of the media house, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail on charges of murdering Sheena Bora, the daughter of Indrani.