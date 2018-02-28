Karti Chidambaram Arrested At Chennai Airport In Money Laundering Case, To Be Brought To Delhi

Chennai/ New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested at Chennai airport today by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a money laundering case. He was accused of taking a Rs 10-lakh bribe during the clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment of over Rs. 300 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the union finance minister. The CBI had earlier carried out searches at the houses and offices of Mr Chidambaram across four cities (which four cities mention atleast New Delhi and Chennai) for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea to scuttle a tax probe. Mr Chidambaram is to be brought to Delhi Court later in the day.
Here are the live updates of Karti Chidambaram's arrest:
The CBI alleged Karti also received money from INX media to scuttle a tax probe. The firm was owned at the time by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail on charges of murdering Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.
P Chidambaram's Son Karti Chidambaram Arrested By CBI In Money Laundering Case
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested in Chennai today in a corruption case, sources said. He is accused of receiving kickbacks to clear foreign investment worth around Rs. 300 crore in television company INX Media, using the influence of his father, who was then the Union finance minister.
Karti Chidambaram was flown from Chennai airport by a Jet Airways flight at 10.45 am.
"Truth must win and prevail. The constitution stands for 'Satyamev Jayate," said BJP's Sambit Patra.
Randeep Sujrewala on Karti Chidambaram's arrest this morning.
A sick diversionary tactic by the Modi government to hide their own corruption scams.
The Congress said the arrest was "vindictive politics" and a "classic diversionary tactic of the government to hide their own corrupt governance model that is being exposed on a daily basis-- be it Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Dwarka Das Seth Jewellers."
The 46-year-old is accused of receiving kickbacks to clear foreign investment worth around Rs. 300 crore in television company INX Media, using the influence of his father, who was then the Union finance minister. The initial case registered against him mentioned that he received 10 lakh, but sources in the CBI said there is now evidence that he received more.
