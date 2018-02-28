Karti Chidambaram Arrested At Chennai Airport In Money Laundering Case, To Be Brought To Delhi

Karti Chidambaram was accused of taking a Rs 10-lakh bribe during the clearance to INX Media

Here are the live updates of Karti Chidambaram's arrest:

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested at Chennai airport today by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a money laundering case. He was accused of taking a Rs 10-lakh bribe during the clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment of over Rs. 300 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the union finance minister. The CBI had earlier carried out searches at the houses and offices of Mr Chidambaram across four cities (which four cities mention atleast New Delhi and Chennai) for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea to scuttle a tax probe. Mr Chidambaram is to be brought to Delhi Court later in the day.