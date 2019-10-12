PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor On November 8: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The Kartarpur gurdwara is among the holiest sites for Sikhs (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor on November 8, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted on Saturday. The corridor, which connects Pakistan's Sikh pilgrimage Kartarpur Sahib to Punjab's Gurdaspur, will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims who will just need a permit to visit the shrine.

"With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' (free access) of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8th, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor," she tweeted.

With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality !

On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor (ICP). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wBHeTRZcma — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 12, 2019

The Kartarpur gurdwara is among the holiest sites for Sikhs. It is believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan last month announced that the Kartarpur corridor will be opened for Indian pilgrims on November 9.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the first Jatha - or all-party group - to the shrine on November 9, an official had said earlier this month. The group will also visit Sultanpur Lodhi for the main celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, on November12.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also part of the group, Amarinder Singh had said, adding PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind had also accepted the invitation "to be a part of the historic celebrations".

The Punjab Chief Minister had also clarified that the group would not attend the launch of the Kartarpur corridor and will only visit the shrine.

Pakistan is constructing the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. India is building the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district up to the border.

Both the countries have agreed that Pakistan will allow 5,000 Sikh visitors per day into the country through the corridor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.