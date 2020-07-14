Karnataka To Build Rs 200-Crore Guest House In Andhra Pradesh For Over 1,000 Pilgrims

Karnataka government will construct a new guest house in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh (File)

The Karnataka government will construct a new guest house in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 200 crore, an official statement said.

The state's Department of Revenue stated on Monday stated that the cabinet had earlier approved the project for Rs 26 crore in July last year. The guest house complex planned last year at the Karnataka State Choultry would have consisted of 70 rooms, accommodating around 150 pilgrims under 58,741.20 square feet of land.

"The updated project will now make provisions for 12 dormitories accommodating 140 pilgrims, 305 single rooms accommodating 610 pilgrims, 24 suite rooms, four double suite rooms, one Kalyana Manatapa, external parking space for cars and busses, new construction of roads, landscaping and gardens," the statement said.

The construction project now covers a total area of 322,545 square feet (or 7.05 acres).

