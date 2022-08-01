Karnataka Student Hit By Train While Crossing Track, Angry Protests

The accident took place near the Ankpur village of Hassan district.

A student in Karnataka's Hasaan district today slipped on the tracks and was hit by a moving train, causing her death. The accident triggered a massive outrage with students protesting against the 'negligence' of railway officials.

The 22-year-old student, identified as Preeti Puttaswamy, studying her final year Bachelor of Commerce in Government First Grade College died after she was hit by a moving train.

The accident took place after her father Puttaswamy dropped her off in an auto. While trying to cross onto the other side of the tracks, she slipped and the oncoming train hit her.

Students blocked the Hassan-Mysuru highway demanding the construction of a foot-over-bridge. They also burned tires to mark their outrage.

Local residents and students have to cross tracks to go to markets and attend college due to the absence of a foot-over-bridge.

Residents have been warned not to cross the tracks as it is an illegal crossing; warning signs have been erected.

However, due to the close proximity of colleges and the market, residents take the easier route of crossing the tracks onto the other side.