Karnataka Minister To Travel To UP, Gujarat To Study Anti-Cow Slaughter Law

Prabhu Chavan has reiterated that anti-cow slaughter bill will be tabled in the winter session

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan will be travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to study and gather information on implementation of the anti-cow slaughter laws there, his office said on Tuesday.

The Minister has already announced that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7.

"Aimed at further strengthening the proposed anti-cow slaughter bill in the state, officials of the department under the leadership of Minister Prabhu Chavan will be visiting Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat from December 2 to 4," the Minister's office said in a statement.

Mr Chavan in the statement has reiterated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be tabled in the winter session and all the necessary preparations have been made for it.

Noting that anti-cow slaughter Acts have been implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, it said the Minister and officials will be gathering information on its implementation and management.

They will also visit "gaushalas" (cow shelters) and try to know about the measures taken by these states for the protection of cows.

Mr Chavan had recently said that if the law is enacted, along with prohibition on slaughter, sale and use of beef and also illegal transportation of animals for slaughtering will be stopped.

The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

Despite resistance from opposition, the then BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa in 2010 had passed the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill that proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964.

The bill had widened the definition of "cattle" and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation.