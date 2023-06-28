Karnataka Man Strangles Daughter Over Affair, Lover Dies By Suicide

The father has been arrested for murder.

Dishonour killing by a father in Karnataka has led not only to his 20-year-old daughter's death but also that of her distraught lover, who jumped in front of an oncoming train and died by suicide.

Krishnamurti, a resident of Bangarpet in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), used to have frequent fights with his daughter Kirti because she wanted to marry 24-year-old Gangadhar, who belonged to another caste.

Last morning, Krishnamurti tried to convince Kirti once again to end her relationship with Gangdhar, leading to a fight between the father and daughter, said a police official. The fight escalated and Krishnamurti strangled Kirti to death. He then hung her body from a fan to pass off the killing as a suicide.

When the police were alerted, they suspected Kirti had been murdered and began interrogating Krishnamurti.

Police said Gangadhar, who works as a mason, found out about Kirti's death and was inconsolable. He went to the railway tracks nearby and jumped in front of an oncoming train, dying on the spot.

KGF Superintendent of Police K Dharni Devi said, "Krishnamurti has been arrested for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code."