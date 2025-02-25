Karnataka Legislators To Get Recliners For Post-Lunch Nap During Assembly Session

Karnataka legislators will get recliners from this session onwards to take a nap post lunch, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has said.

The measure was taken to prevent absenteeism of MLAs after lunch as many would skip the proceedings of the House for a nap.

"We have decided to hire 15 recliners on rent during the legislative session from March 3 to March 21. We are not purchasing them considering it a wastage of money as they will lie unused rest of the year," Khader told reporters on Monday.

He said these recliners will be removed once the session is over.

According to the Speaker, tea and coffee were arranged for the convenience of the legislators at the lobby outside the House.

