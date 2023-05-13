In Sea Of Congress Wins, Glaring Upset For A Heavyweight

Jagadish Shettar is currently trailing to the BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai

The Congress is set for a comfortable win in Karnataka but the poor show of a closely-watched heavyweight stands apart in this stellar performance by the Opposition party.

Jagadish Shettar, a former Chief Minister, has been a talking point ever since he switched over from the BJP to the Congress in the run-up to the elections.

A prominent Lingayat leader, Mr Shettar is currently trailing to the BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai by over 35,000 votes in the Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly segment. Several rounds of counting are still left.

A six-time MLA, Mr Shettar joined the Congress last month after he was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest from Hubli-Dharwad Central. The veteran politician had then said he left the BJP because of "ill-treatment".

Following the switchover, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said Mr Shettar's entry into the Congress would power the party to a thumping victory in the southern state.

The BJP, however, had said that Mr Shettar will fail to clinch a victory.

Hitting out at the veteran leader, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka's tallest Lingayat leader, had said Mr Shettar had "made a mistake".

"We had promised him Rajya Sabha membership and we would make him a minister at the Centre. Amit Shah himself spoke to Shettar. I think he made a mistake leaving the party. We wholeheartedly supported him almost every time," Mr Yediyurappa told NDTV.