'Congress Doesn't Trust Its MLAs': Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress party will not get a majority

As the results for the Karnataka assembly elections will be declared today, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will cross the "magic number" with a clear majority.

"We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies".

On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, Mr Bommai said the grand old party will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties.

"They have no confidence in their legislators," Mr Bommai said,