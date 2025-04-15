Karnataka Court's Big Order In MUDA Site Allotment Case Involving Siddaramaiah

A special court in Bengaluru has deferred its decision on the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the "B report" of Lokayukta in the MUDA land case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been named. The court said it would not give a decision on the petition until the final report of the Lokayukta Police is filed. The court has directed the Lokayukta Police to continue the investigation and submit the final report.

In the "B Report", the Lokayukta Police had given a clean chit to the Chief Minister, his wife Parvati, wife's brother and the land seller due to lack of evidence. The Lokayukta is investigating more than 130 other cases connected to the alleged scam.

The judge said the Enforcement Directorate can file an objection petition.

The next hearing of the case will be on May 7.

