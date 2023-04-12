The Plan Behind BJP Challenging Congress' Biggest Leaders In Karnataka

More than 50 candidates on the BJP's first list belong to the Lingayat community. (File)

Despite rebellion brewing in its ranks after the announcement of its first lot of candidates for next month's Karnataka election, the BJP says it has taken tough decisions that will pay off on the day of the results.

In a break from tradition, the BJP has put up two strong candidates against the Congress's chief ministerial hopefuls DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

R Ashok and V Somanna are not only contesting against the two top Congress leaders in the Dakshina Karnataka region - from Kanakpura and Varuna - but also in their own constituencies.

The BJP is seen to be weak in the two seats. BJP leaders say it is a well-considered move. Two strong candidates in Dakshina Karnataka region will bolster the ranks and improve the party's performance in the region, the BJP feels.

Mr Ashok, a prominent Vokkaliga leader, and Mr Somanna, a Lingayat leader, both are considered strong in their communities.

The BJP plans to invest all its resources in winning the two seats; both candidates have been promised seats for their families if they perform well.

The BJP believes that challenging the Congress's biggest leaders in Karnataka will keep them confined to their constituencies, weakening the opposition party's overall campaign.

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's imprint is all over the list even though he is not contesting this election.

On Monday evening, when Mr Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru from Delhi after meetings with the leadership, he indicated that he was "satisfied" and had "no complaints".

More than 50 candidates on the BJP's first list belong to the Lingayat community of Mr Yediyurappa, while around 40 are from the Vokkaliga community. In the 2018 election, the BJP had put up 55 Lingayat candidates.

Mr Yediyurappa had announced months ago that he would not contest from his seat Shikaripura, that his son BY Vijayendra would do so instead. Despite resentment in the state, the leadership backed Mr Yediyurappa and named his son as a candidate.

Several supporters of the former Chief Minister have made it to the list. Wherever there were multiple contenders, the BJP opted for Mr Yediyurappa's suggestion.

He is also on the BJP's campaign posters.

That he would be given prominence in the BJP's campaign was evident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his visit to Karnataka earlier this year, walked hand in hand with him.

Home Minister Amit Shah reinforced the importance of the former Chief Minister by accepting flowers from his son.

There are 52 new names on the list of 189 candidates announced yesterday. Many BJP leaders have been dropped, which has triggered resentment in the ranks and exit threats. Two leaders quit the party today while former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar threatened to do so if he was not chosen as a candidate.