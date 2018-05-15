"Karnataka Poll Results To Be Turning Point In National Politics," Says Yoga Guru Ramdev The yoga guru said that whoever wins the Karnataka polls, results of which will be announced today, will make the next government in 2019.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka polls: Yoga guru Ramdev said winning party will form the next government in 2019. (File) Lucknow: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly polls would be a "turning point in national politics". He further said that whoever wins the Karnataka polls,



He, however, said he is confident that the BJP will form the next government in the southern state.



The Yoga guru further criticized former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying the recent allegations of him having ill-gotten money were appearing true.



"His black deeds are slowly coming out," he said and added that sins have the habit of coming out. Ramdev, however, expressed his displeasure at the state of river Ganga and said that more needs to be done.











Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly polls would be a "turning point in national politics". He further said that whoever wins the Karnataka polls, results of which will be announced today , will form the next government in 2019.He, however, said he is confident that the BJP will form the next government in the southern state.The Yoga guru further criticized former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying the recent allegations of him having ill-gotten money were appearing true. "His black deeds are slowly coming out," he said and added that sins have the habit of coming out. Ramdev, however, expressed his displeasure at the state of river Ganga and said that more needs to be done. For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter