HD Kumaraswamy To Meet the Gandhis Ahead Of Oath In Karnataka

Share EMAIL PRINT Chennai: HD Kumaraswamy, the prospective Chief Minister of the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka, will meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday. He would also visit a temple in Kerala and the famous Tirupathi temple before his Delhi trip.



Mr Kumaraswamy will take oath on Wednesday. Last night, in a key meeting, the Congress and the JD(S) finalized the details of power sharing. Sources indicated that both sides agreed to constitute a coalition coordination committee and to draw a common minimum programme.



The Congress, which won 78 seats in comparison to Mr Kumaraswamy's party's 38, will get the lion's share of the ministries.



The party will be allowed to name the Deputy Chief Minister, a post that's likely to be filled by G Parameshwar, the chief of the state unit of the Congress. Some in the JD(S) don't rule out the possibility of two Deputy Chief Ministers to strike a balance between the two parties.



The meeting was attended by Mr Parameshwara and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.



The law makers of both parties are likely to be confined to their hotels at least till the trust vote and presently they are out of bounds for the media except a few.



The BJP, whose government headed by BS Yeddyurappa had to resign for want of majority, ahead of the trust vote on Saturday, says the state could witness elections soon. Party lawmaker Anand Kumar said, "We would come out stronger in the elections. Only the BJP was given the mandate, but the Congress has entered into an opportunistic unholy alliance".



Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP, the single largest party with 104 seats, to form the government though the JDS Congress combine that commanded a majority, had staked claim to form government.



He had also, controversially, given the BJP 15 days to prove majority. The time was drastically chopped down by the Supreme Court, which gave the party 24 hours.



