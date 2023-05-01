Uniform Civil Code In Karnataka Among BJP's Election Promises

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector and a State Capital Region tag for Bengaluru are among the top promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election.

The document, named BJP Praja Pranalike, was released in Bengaluru today by the party's national president JP Nadda. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa were also present on the occasion, among others.

Addressing the media, Mr Nadda said the BJP's vision for the state is "justice to all, appeasement to none".

The party, which faces a tough electoral battle in the state this time, has said that its promises touch every section of the society.

Other promises include monthly ration kits for households below poverty line, a fixed deposit scheme for women from scheduled castes and tribes, and a plan to develop Karnataka into a hub of electric vehicles.

The Congress, which is pushing hard for victory this time, is yet to release its manifesto. During the course of the campaign, the Opposition party has promised 200 units of free power to all homes, 10 kg of rice to BPL households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head in every family and a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates.

The Janata Dal (Secular), the other party in what is expected to be a three-cornered poll fight, has promised a legislation to provide reservation to Kannadigas in the private sector. It has also said that it will push the central government to hold civil services and defence recruitment exams in Kannada too.

The BJP's manifesto also promises to improve the "ease of living" for apartment residents in Bengaluru through a consultative committee. It has said that it will launch an initiative to drive collaboration between small and medium-sized industries and industrial training institutes.

The manifesto also promises to boost the public healthcare infrastructure by establishing a clinic with diagnostic facilities in every municipal ward, and a health check-up for senior citizens.