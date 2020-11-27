Karnataka All Set To Ban Cow Slaughter With New Bill

The BJP government in Karnataka is all set to introduce a bill against cow slaughter during the upcoming legislative session after the issue was discussed today at a cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru.

"There was discussion in the cabinet today. In the coming Assembly session the bill will be tabled...I will tell you about the provisions after the bill comes into effect," Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan told the media today.

"After the government came in, we had promised - go mata is our mother, they should not be slaughtered. The bill will 100% be introduced this coming session," Mr Chavan said.

The details of the bill, he said, were still being worked out and that discussions were still on. "I will go to Gujarat and UP to see what they do. This is a big thing - it is protection of go mata. The bill will come and it will be different and good and beautiful."

Last week, CT Ravi, National General Secretary of the BJP and a former Karnataka minister, had tweeted saying that the bill would be introduced.

"Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future," Mr Ravi had said.

In have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session. — C T Ravi ???????? ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 20, 2020

Former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah of the Congress, also addressed the issue in a series of tweets a few days ago, saying the BJP "did not have a clear stance on cow slaughter issue".

He said beef exports had doubled since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and that "many of those exporters are from BJP only".

There is no change in our stance about Cow slaughter bill. @BJP4Karnataka had amended 1964 Cow slaughter act and we had repealed it to retain the original provisions. We are committed to this.



3/8 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 21, 2020