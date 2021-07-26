'Their Bravery Motivates Us Every Single Day': PM Remembers Kargil Heroes

''Kargil Vijay Diwas'' is observed to commemorate India's victory over Pakistani troops in 1999 war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the nation in paying rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives defending India during the 1999 war in Kargil. The bravery of the soldiers motivates us every single day, PM Modi said as he remembered the brave sacrifices of the soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Twenty-two years ago on this day, the Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as ''Kargil Vijay Diwas'' to commemorate India's victory.

PM Modi also shared an excerpt from last year's Mann Ki Baat - a monthly radio programme addressed by him on the last Sunday of every month.

We remember their sacrifices.



We remember their valour.



Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.



Also sharing an excerpt from last year's 'Mann Ki Baat.' pic.twitter.com/jC42es8OLz - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

PM Modi's party, the BJP, shared a video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who led the NDA government at the time of the war.

India will always remember the heroes that inflicted a crushing defeat on Pakistan in the Kargil War on 26 July, 1999.



A tribute.#22yearsofKargil#VijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/f2LG0QaWMx - BJP (@BJP4India) July 26, 2021

The Congress also honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Defence forces with a tweet.

July 26th marks Kargil Vijay diwas, a day we honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Defence forces. Our tribute to the heroes who protect us & inspire the nation. pic.twitter.com/te7dSgzRzD - Congress (@INCIndia) July 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit Dras today to pay homage to Indian armed forces who lost their lives in the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

Earlier this morning, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi.

On Sunday, Mr Rawat had visited the areas along the Line of Control in Dras sector of Kargil district to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness, an official statement said.