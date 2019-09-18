'External Extravaganza': Kapil Sibal On PM's 'Howdy, Modi' Event

Kapil Sibal said PM should hold events like "Howdy, Modi" in India. (File)

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should organise ''Howdy, Modi!'' like events in India's villages instead of holding ''external extravaganzas'', so that people can share their problems with him

"If Howdy Modi! is being held out of India, then it should take place here as well. PM Modi should go to the rural areas of this country and have an event like that. The people will tell him what they are facing," he told news agency ANI.

Mr Sibal also referred to PM Modi's upcoming event as a ''publicity''.

"Extravaganzas don't result in prosperity for the ordinary people of this country. Such things are okay for publicity" he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the White House had confirmed that the US President will be making a joint appearance with PM Modi at the Houston event.

The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.

It will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.

Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum.

