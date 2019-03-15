'Unfortunate That India's Statistical Data Not Genuine': Kapil Sibal

It is sad that genuine data is getting suppressed: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal voiced concern over alleged "political interference" in India's statistical data.

"It is unfortunate that India's statistical data is not genuine. The world will look at them differently and will not rely on the statistics available. It will also impact the World Bank and the policies of the institution it has towards the country. It is a matter of grave concern. It is sad that genuine data is getting suppressed," Mr Sibal told ANI.

In a tweet, Mr Sibal had earlier tweeted, "106 Indian and foreign economists and social scientists condemn "political interference " in statistical data in India."

"They (Economists and Scientists) claim: ... any statistics that casts doubt on the achievements of government seem to get revised or suppressed," he wrote in another tweet.

On Thursday, over 100 economists and scientists alleged "political interference" in "statistical data". They also claimed that NITI Aayog's involvement and National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data removal caused damage to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and NSSO's Integrity.

