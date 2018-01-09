Kapil Mohan: 5 Facts About The Man Behind The Iconic Rum, Old Monk Kapil Mohan, the chairman of Mohan Meakin died reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar on January 6, Saturday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kapil Mohan saw the emergence of Old Monk as a global brand. New Delhi: Kapil Mohan, the chairman and managing director of the first-known brewery in India - Mohan Meakin - died reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar on January 6, Saturday. He was 88. He was the man behind famous brands like Old Monk, Solan No. 1 and Golden Eagle. Old Monk is the third-largest selling rum in the world and has been the biggest Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand for many years. Kapil Mohan saw the emergence of Old Monk as a global brand. He is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan, his son-in-law and three grandchildren. His daughter Seema Bakshi passed away last year. 5 Facts About Kapil Mohan, The Creator of Old Monk:

1. Kapil Mohan was a brigadier at the time of his retirement from the Indian Armed Forces.



2. He received Vishisht Seva Medal and the fourth highest Indian civilian award Padma Shri.



3. Following the death of his elder brother VR Mohan in the early 1970s, he led the Mohan Meakin group of companies which diversified its manufacturing activities into other fields - breakfast cereals, fruit juices and mineral water. It was under his leadership, Old Monk became a global brand.



4. He was also the chairman and managing director of Narinder Mohan Hospital in Ghaziabad and patron of General Mohyal Sabha, the apex body of the Mohyal community. He was also director of several Indian companies.



5. Since he had been unwell over last few years, his companies were being handled by his nephews, Hemant and Vinay Mohan.







