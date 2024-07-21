A 'Ramdev-Rehman' Comparison Amid Row Over UP's Kanwar Yatra Order

The opposition has been vocal in its condemnation of the directive.

If Ramdev has no problem, then what irks Rehman? Asked Yoga Guru Ramdev amid an ongoing debate over the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's directive mandating food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. Ramdev's remarks come amidst a storm of criticism from various opposition parties and leaders, who argue that the directive discriminates based on religion.

"If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name. There is no need to hide the name; only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim, or from any other community," Ramdev said.

#WATCH | Haridwar: On 'nameplates' on food shops on the Kanwar route in Uttar Pradesh, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name. There is… pic.twitter.com/co47Ki6CrJ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

The controversy began when the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order requiring food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. This move, intended to ensure transparency and accountability, has been perceived by many as a veiled attempt to identify and potentially target Muslim-owned businesses.

Opposition Criticism

The opposition has been vocal in its condemnation of the directive, citing it as an example of deep-seated prejudice. According to sources, the Samajwadi Party raised this issue in the all-party meeting today, saying that the move is "completely wrong".

"Fear on UP's Kanwar routes: This is the reality of hatred for Indian Muslims. Credit for this visceral hatred goes to political parties, leaders of Hindutva, and so-called lip-servicing secular parties," claimed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also criticised the directive.

"Kanwar Yatra Route UP directs eateries including roadside carts to display the names of owners! Is this the route to a 'Viksit Bharat'? Divisive agendas will only divide the country!" Mr Sibal wrote on social media.

In a surprising twist, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut responded to actor Sonu Sood's call for "humanity" to be the only nameplate, suggesting that the term "Halal" should be replaced with "HUMANITY." Mr Sood had earlier posted on social media, "There should be only one nameplate on every shop: 'HUMANITY.'"

Government's Response

Despite the backlash, the ruling party and its supporters have defended the directive. The Muzaffarnagar Police clarified that the intention behind the order was not to create religious discrimination. The police said that eateries have been requested to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees. The intention is not to create any kind of 'religious discrimination' but only to facilitate the devotees, police said.

"This is a matter of the state government, if the state government comes up with any new rule then everyone has to obey it," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar defended the directive, noting that similar notifications had been issued during the governments of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. "Opposition is misleading people and spreading lies. A similar kind of notification was issued during Mulayam Singh Yadav's government, and Akhilesh Yadav's government also issued such notifications... It's a routine exercise and not specific to the Kanwar Yatra. The law requires that names be registered, not identifying anyone by religion," Mr Majumdar told ANI.

Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal claimed that the move is intended to ensure "the convenience of the public and allow people to know the details of the food outlet's owner."