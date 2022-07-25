Watch: UP Official Showers Petals On Kanwarias From Chopper

Kanwar Yatra: The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

Kanwar pillgrims were showered with flower petals from a helicopter in Meerut by top administrative officials today. Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena took a chopper ride all over the district and showered flower petals on kanwariyas.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopter pic.twitter.com/WI1ggxXCfh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts pic.twitter.com/Ys8F4KSMpf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the state governments and the police for the Kanwar yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch holy waters from the Ganga river.

The Kanwar Yatra is being taken out after a gap of two years. Earlier, it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.