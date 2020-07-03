8 UP Policemen Shot Dead, Ambushed When They Went To Arrest Criminal

The death of eight policemen was reported early this morning from a village in Kanpur.

Eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were shot dead a few hours ago during an encounter. They were ambushed in a village in Kapur - about 150 km from state capital Lucknow - where they had gone to arrest a wanted criminal.

A police officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were killed in Dikru village in Kanpur amid indiscriminate firing by the criminals, officials said.

Teams from three police stations had gone to the village in search of a wanted criminal - Vikas Dubey - who has 60 cases registered against him. A raid was planned at his village after he was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case.

"The intention was to arrest him. There was an ambush. The firing by criminals was from three sides and it was totally planned," said Dinesh Kumar, Kanpur's police chief.

According to a statement issued by UP Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi, Vikas Dubey and other men had put up road blocks on the routes that lead to the village and once they were removed and the cops managed to get to the village, there was indiscriminate firing from the rooftops.

Visuals from a nearby hospital showed ambulances bringing in wounded policemen.

In a statement from his office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths.

UP Director General of Police HC Awasthi has been directed to take strict action against criminals and a report on the incident has also been sought, the statement said.

Police sources said Vikas Dubey has a long history of crime, including an alleged role in the murder of a BJP politician in 2001; he was acquitted in that case.