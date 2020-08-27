Woman, Man Tonsured, Made To Wear Footwear Garland, Paraded In UP Village

Kannauj: The incident took place after the woman and the man were spotted together in her village.

A woman and a differently-abled man were assaulted, tonsured, made to wear garlands made of footwear and paraded in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district - about 122 km from state capital Lucknow - on Wednesday, allegedly by the woman's relatives.

The 37-year-old woman's husband died by suicide two months ago, the police said, adding that the differently-abled man, who is 40, is her friend who used to help her.

The woman's relatives did not like their friendship, the cops said. A video from the woman's village shows her and the man - their heads tonsured - being paraded through a narrow lane as a large number of men and boys walk behind them.

Two accused, who are the woman's relatives, have been arrested. They and a few others allegedly shaved the heads of the man and woman, blackened their faces, made them wear garlands made of footwear and paraded them in the village.

The incident took place after they were spotted together in the village.

A total of eight people have been named in a First Information Report (FIR) and charged with assault, causing hurt and trespasssing.