Kannada TV Actress Soujanya Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note On Health, Work Problems

Soujanya left a four-page note explaning her dratsic step. It was signed Savi Madappa, her real name.

Kannada television actress Soujanya was today found dead by suicide at her home in Bengaluru. A note left by the 25-year-old, signed Savi Madappa -- her real name -- along with her screen name, speaks about problems with her mental health and not being able to cope.

The actress, a native of Karnataka's Kodagu district but living in Bengaluru, has repeatedly apologised in the four-page note to her parents and other family members and friends.

It seems to have been written over three days, suggesting she was contemplating suicide through this time. There is no indication of her having reached out for help.

"I am only responsible for this...so family, please forgive me...I had promised I'll never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day, I was going so low. I never seen me before like before," the note said.

The Covid lockdown has been tough, like many others, on those working in the television and film industry. Many have been pushed into economic distress and some have spoken about depression.

In January this year, actress and Kannada Bigg Boss contestant Jayasree Ramaiah died by suicide. Last July, the same actress had put up a Facebook post saying she was quitting, but subsequently deleted the post.

In 2015, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who, too, is from Bengaluru, revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression the year before and had sought help. "Many times, I don't know if I should say this but I didn't feel like living anymore. I felt like I had no purpose," she had told NDTV.