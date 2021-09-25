Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Set To Join Congress Next Week

Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani are set to join Congress early next week, sources say the event has been brought forth from the earlier October 2 date.

The event will now take place on September 28 - on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. This was the original plan, sources told NDTV.

Mr Mevani - a Dalit leader who represents Gujarat's Vadgam constituency - could be made a working president of the party's state unit, sources added.

Earlier this week, the Congress named Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Sikh to lead Punjab.

Mr Kumar - earlier President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's students' union - is expected to bring a few other Left leaders with him when he jumps to the Congress.

News of Mr Mevani and Mr Kumar's expected joining underscores the Congress's push to recruit young and dynamic faces ahead of state elections next year and the general election in 2024.

Mr Kumar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar but lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh, has already met the Gandhi siblings to discuss his future role in the party, sources said.