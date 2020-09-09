Notice On 'Illegal Alterations' 2 Years Before Kangana Ranaut vs Sena

Actor Kangana Ranaut was warned two years ago about the illegal construction at her Mumbai office and she had gone to court at the time, asking for relief, NDTV has found. The Mumbai civic body had moved to demolish the alleged illegal structure today, which was halted mid-way by an order from the Bombay High Court after the actor contended that she was not notified about it in time.

The demolition comes amid an intense battle between the actor and the Maharashtra government. Ms Ranaut, who was in Himachal Pradesh, took a flight for Mumbai as a bulldozer started the demolition at her office in West Mumbai's Khar.

Later, the actor posted a series of videos of the demolition on Twitter. "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like," her post read.