Subhash Chandra Bose Was Not The 1st Prime Minister Of India, But...

Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP leader, stirred up a storm when she erroneously referred to Subhas Chandra Bose as India's first Prime Minister. In a television interview, Ms Ranaut said, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?"

While Kangana Ranaut's factually incorrect remarks have started a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter), it has also brought to light a little-known historic event when Bose declared India free and proclaimed a government where he was head of the state.

The freedom fighter, popularly known as Netaji, had on October 21, 1943 formed a government of Azad Hind (Free India) in Singapore. Subhas Chandra Bose declared himself as the Prime Minister, the Head of State, and the Minister of War while making the announcement came during World War II.

Captain Dr. Lakshmi Swaminadhan was the minister in charge of the women's organisation. She also commanded the Rani Jhansi Regiment, a brigade of women soldiers fighting for the Indian National Army. The Rani Jhansi regiment was the first women-only battle regiment in Asia.

The 'Azad Hind Sarkar' proclaimed authority over Indian civilians and military personnel in the country, which was then occupied by Britain. They announced their currency, court and civil code.

The audacious move by Subhas Chandra Bose is also said to have provided a major impetus to the freedom struggle against the British.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders have appreciated the role of that 'Azad Hind' government in providing a vision for a "strong undivided India".

"Netaji was not just an inspiration for Indians, but for all those who were fighting for self-determination and freedom in countries all over the world," PM Modi had said at an event to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government.