Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Congress Leader After Derogatory Instagram Post

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to respond to Supriya Shrinate's remarks. (File)

A derogatory post by a Congress leader on actor Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut has sparked a fresh controversy, with the National Commission of Women demanding action against the politician.

The post accompanying a photo of Ms Ranaut from the Instagram handle of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate landed weeks before the national elections. Ms Ranaut is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The 'Queen' actor took to social media to respond to Ms Shrinate's remarks, pointing out that she has played different women roles, "from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity," she said.

Ms Shrinate issued a video clarification and said she had deleted the "inappropriate posts" that were made from her handle without her knowledge.

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman," she said.

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.



मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

She blamed a parody account being run with her name which made the "objectionable post". "Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access. I have also reported this parody account to Twitter," added Ms Shrinate.

Ms Ranaut also shared the screenshot of a conversation in which a Gujarat Congress leader is seen making a vile remark on her electoral debut.

"If a young man gets ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets ticket her sexuality is attacked. Strange!! Also congress people are sexualising a small town's name. Mandi is being used in sexual context everywhere, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame on Congress people for displaying sexist tendencies," she said.

But the clarification did little to extinguish the fire with Union Minister Smriti Irani leading the BJP attack on the Congress.

"This initiation into politics by fire @KanganaTeam is not a reflection on who you are but on what they have done & are capable of continuing to do for they can't fathom how to deal with women of steel. March onto victory. Vijayi Bhav," said Ms Irani, sharing Ms Ranaut's post.

The NCW has shot off a letter to the Election Commission of India demanding immediate and strict action against them.

National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a… — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 25, 2024

"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women," said the women's body.