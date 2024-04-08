'Proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut After Congress Leader Claims She Eats Beef

Kangana Ranaut's response comes days after Vijay Wadettiwar's remark

Actor-turned-politician Kanagan Ranaut - the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi - today dismissed the reports that she once ate beef, referring to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks against her.

Kangana Ranaut's response comes days after Vijay Wadettiwar - who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly - alleged that the actor had earlier said that she eats beef, and still the BJP has given her the poll pass.

"I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them," Ms Ranaut posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

BJP leader Shaina NC also hit out at Vijay Wadettiwar, terming the party as "anti-woman". "This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments. Supriya Shrinate has said 'mandi me kya rate hai' and Randeep Surjewala talks about Hema Malini's attributes despite her being the age of Sonia Gandhi...This Congress party is clearly anti-women," she said.

The latest controversy comes days after Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate triggered a massive row with a derogatory remark about Ms Ranaut.

The 'Queen' actor took to social media to respond to Ms Shrinate's remarks, pointing out that she has played different women roles, "from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity," she said

Ms Shrinate had later issued a video clarification and said she had deleted the "inappropriate posts" that were made from her handle without her knowledge.