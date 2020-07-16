Kamika Ekadashi 2020: Date, Muhurat For Vrat And Significance

Kamika Ekadashi today: Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fast on this day

Kamika Ekadashi 2020: Devotees of Lord Vishnu are observing Kamika Ekadashi today. Every month there are two Ekadashi vrats when devotees fast for two days. One Ekadashi falls in new moon phase or Krishna Paksha and another on the full moon phase or the Shukla Paksha. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Ekadashi fast to seek his blessings.

Kamika Ekadashi date and time

Kamika Ekadashi: Thursday, July 16

Prana time: July 17: 5.57 AM to 8.19 AM

Ekadashi Tithi starts on July 15, 10.19 PM

Ekadashi Tithi ends on July 16, 11.44 PM

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat

Devotees of Lord Vishnu wake up early and take a bath. They decorate an idol of Lord Vishnu with flowers and light incense sticks and diyas. A katha or prayer is read and fast is observed through the day. Many are known to fast for two days also during the Kamika Ekadashi.

Kamika Ekadashi significance:

According to the scriptures, Lord Brahma first narrated the significance of Kamika Ekadashi to Devrishi Narad Muni and explained the importance of praying to Lord Vishnu. Anyone who observes Kamika Ekadashi and offers a tulsi leaf to the god will attain moksha, he said. It is said that in the Mahabharata also there is mention of the auspicious Kamika Ekadashi and Yudhishthir too had asked Lord Krishna about the significance of Kamika Ekadashi.

Mythology says that on this day Lord Vishnu goes into yoga sleep in Ksheersagar and wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi, four months later. The auspicious four months are known as the Chaturmas in the Hindu calendar. The Chaturmas starts with the Devshayani Ekadashi in Ashadh. The most important festivals and vrats are observed by Hindus and mostly during the Chaturrmas.