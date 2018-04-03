Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Is Today's Google Doodle: 5 Facts About India's First Woman To Run For Legislative Office

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was honoured with a Google Doodle on her 115th birth anniversary.
New Delhi: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay
, the firebrand social reformer, has been honoured with a Google Doodle on her 115th birth anniversary. From persuading Mahatma Gandhi to call upon women to march with him in the Indian Independence Movement to reinvigorating the culture of Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and theatre, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay wore several hats during her lifetime - the one of freedom fighter, art enthusiast, social activist, actor, youth leader, and forward-thinking women's movement organiser. The Google Doodle, designed by Finland-based artist Parvati Pillai, depicts Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay "surrounded by many of the cultural objects and practices she fought to elevate and protect, including the bhangra, the sitar, the sarangi, kathak, chhau dance, embroidery, basket weaving, and Kathaputli," Google wrote in a post.