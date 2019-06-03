Kamal Nath Convenes Urgent Meeting Over Unscheduled Power Cuts

Kamal Nath had blamed employees of the electricity department for the unscheduled power cuts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday following reports of unscheduled power cuts from different parts of the state. Interestingly, this development comes just a day after Indore-based Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Dr Rahat Indori tweeted about the repeated power cuts in the month of Ramzan.

In a series of tweets, Indori wrote: "Shivraj Singh Chouhan had correctly said, now the Congress government here, just arrange an inverter. Aajkal bijli jaana aam ho gaya hai...aaj bhi pichhle teen ghanto se bijli nahi hai...garmi hai-Ramzan bhi hai (now-a-days power cuts have become usual, despite intense heat and ongoing Ramzan)."

He tagged CM Kamal Nath, state power minister Priyavrat Singh, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and others in his two tweets.



The noted lyricist also mentioned about no one responding to phone calls at the electricity department office in Indore.

The BJP had made the unscheduled power cuts in the Congress-ruled state a major poll issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls, with most of its senior leaders, including ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan having cornered the Kamal Nath-led state government over the issue.

Interestingly, the issue had gained more prominence when CM Kamal Nath and family members had to vote in Lok Sabha poll and simultaneous assembly by-poll in Chhindwara district on April 29. Owing to a power cut inside the polling booth, it was illuminated with help from camera lights.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had carried out a lantern procession in Bhopal to highlight the issue.

Miffed over the problem during the polls, CM Kamal Nath had accused electricity department officials allegedly loyal to the BJP of failing to restore power supply on time.

With the problem persisting even after the LS polls along with drinking water-related woes, the CM has taken serious note of the issue and called an urgent meeting on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh is an energy surplus state which has an availability of 18,000 MW daily, while the average demand in summer is 9500 MW.