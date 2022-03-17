Kalpana Chawla Birth Anniversary: 10 Interesting Facts About The Astronaut

Kalpana Chawla was born in Karnal, Haryana, on March 17, 1962. After completing her initial studies in her hometown, she went to pursue aeronautical engineering at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

After obtaining a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering, Kalpana Chawla moved to the US in 1982.

She obtained a Mater's of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas in 1984 and, in 1988, a doctorate of philosophy in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado.

Shortly thereafter, Kalpana Chawla joined NASA's Ames Research Centre.

She was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in December 1994.

Her first journey to space was in 1997 on Space Shuttle Columbia. She flew as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator on this mission.

She flew in a second space mission, STS-107, in 2003. The 16-day flight was a dedicated science and research mission.

While entering Earth's atmosphere on its return, the space shuttle disintegrated, killing all 7 crew members.

Her remains were cremated and scattered at National Park in Utah, US. This was her wish.