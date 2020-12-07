Kaal Bhairav Jayanti: Know All About Kaal Bhairav, God Who Destroys Fear

Kaal Bhairav Ashtami: This year Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be observed on December 7

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is an auspicious and significant day for devotees of Lord Shiva. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti this year will be observed on December 7. Every year on Margashirsha (the month after Kartik in the Hindu calendar) Krishna Paksha, Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is celebrated. Kaal Bhairav, a fierce form of Shiva associated with annihilation. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is also known as Kaal Bhairav Ashtami. People worship Kaal Bhairav for courage and happiness. Kaal Bhairavis believed to be the form of Lord Shiva who is easily pleased with simple offerings. Since Kaal Bhairava is seated on a dog, devotees also feed stray dogs. Devotees of Kaal Bhairava make halwa puri as offering, especially on Saturdays to seek his blessings.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti: Date and time

Ashtami Tithi begins at 6:47 pm on December 7

Ashtami Tithi ends at 5:17 pm on December 8

Significance of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti

Kaal Bhairav has great significance in Hinduism. According to legend, this form of Lord Shiva destroys fear. He protects his devotees from from enemies like greed, anger and lust. He is beyond 'time' and 'death'. According to the Puranas, Kaal Bhairava was created by Shiva to destroy demons during a war between devas and asuras and later Astanga Bhairavas were created. The Ashta Bhairavas married Ashta Matrikas who have a fearful form. 64 Bhairavas and 64 Yoginis were created from these Ashta Bhairavas and Ashta Matrikas. Another legend says that Kaal Bhairav was born due to the wrath of Lord Shiva. It is believed that once Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar debated to prove who is superior. In the midst of the debate, Brahma condemned Shiva and that angered him and Kaal Bhairav was born.

Famous Kaal Bhairav Temples in India

Kala Bhairava Temples are usually found around Shaktipeeths, Jyotirlinga temples in the country.

Kal Bhairav Temple of Ujjain on the banks of the Shipra river is unique. Devotees are known to offer alcohol to the deity.

Kaal Bhairav Mandir in Varanasi is believed to be the Kotwal of Varanasi, one of the must visit places in the temples city.

Kalabhairaveshwara is an ancient temple in Karnataka, known as Kalabhairaveshwara Kshetra Palaka in Adichunchanagiri Hills.

Ajaikapada Bhairava Temple in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha is one of the famous temples of Odisha

Kalabhairavar Temple in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu is dedicated to one of the forms of Kaal Bhairav.

Chomukha Bhairavji Temple in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan is one of the popular places for Shaivites.

Shri Kala Bhairava Nath Swami Temple at Adegaon in Madhya Pradesh is a holy site visited by devotees from across the country and neighbours including Nepal.

Kaal Bhairav temples in India are different from the usual Shiva temples in many ways and offerings are also unique.