Arrest Warrant In Hand, K Kavitha's Brother Objects To Probe Agency Move

BRS leader KT Rama Rao arguing with ED officials at K Kavitha's Hyderabad home (File).

The arrest Friday evening of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha - in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case - triggered a dramatic confrontation between her brother and senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao, and the team of Enforcement Directorate officials who took Ms Kavitha into custody.

A video from inside K Kavitha's Hyderabad home showed Mr Rama Rao, or KTR, in a heated verbal spat with ED officials. In the video, he claimed the agency officials did not have the transit warrant needed to move Ms Kavitha - the daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao - to Delhi.

"Madam Bhanu Priya Meena says search is completed (and) arrest warrant is issued, but they don't have a transit warrant. And now she says family cannot come in?" KTR asks the ED officials.

"So you can't produce her before a magistrate. How can you make a case?"

A transit warrant, or a transit remand order, is a judicial magistrate's directive assigning an arrested individual to police custody before they can be moved, legally, across state borders.

Sources have told NDTV Ms Kavitha will now be taken to Delhi for further questioning.

The 43-second video from K Kavitha's home also shows KTR (and his aides) and the probe agency team going head-to-head, with each side filming the stand-off and trying to shout down the other.

At one point in the video Ms Meena (the woman in the yellow shirt) shouts an instruction to a man filming the confrontation, "How did you come in? How did they come in? Ask them that question..."

To this, an associate of KTR shoots back, "Madam, door was open... the door was open".

The spat between KTR and the ED officials also includes warnings of contravening Supreme Court orders; the former Telangana Minister declares, "You are in serious trouble (for violating terms of an undertaking to the top court)", to which the agency official replies, "You have legal remedies."

K Kavitha, the ED has claimed, is part of a 'South group' that bribed Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for liquor licences under the now-scrapped liquor excise policy. The 'South group' is accused of paying Rs 100 crore in bribes, money the ED claims was used by the AAP for election campaigns.

She has been questioned twice before in this case - in 2022 and 2023 - but has since skipped multiple summons by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. She also moved the Supreme Court claiming the central agencies could not summon female accused to appear at their offices.

Ms Kavitha has previously denied all charges against her, and has accused the BJP of targeting her via the ED for political gain. Her arrest this evening comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Telangana for a mega outreach - he will hold a road show - before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

