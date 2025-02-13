J Scindia's Hindutva Jab At Team Uddhav, Sanjay Raut's 1857 Reply

Union Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut have traded barbs over the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav award to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. Mr Shinde, whose rebellion in 2022 split the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, received the award from veteran leader Sharad Pawar, sparking a buzz in political circles.

Asked about Mr Shinde receiving the award, Mr Raut told news agency ANI, "Do you know who gave this award? Such awards given to political leaders are either bought or sold."

In a sharp reply, Mr Scindia said the Maratha society was "watching". "Those who abandoned the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, insulted Hindutva and Maratha self-respect, how will they under Maratha pride? The ones who have lost respect and support in their society are pained at others being honoured," said the Union Minister, who switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2020.

Mr Raut responded to Mr Scindia with a "history" jab. Referring to Mr Scindia as "Maharaj" to take a swipe at his erstwhile royal lineage, he said Mahadji Shinde was a "great self-respecting Maratha warrior". "Giving awards to fugitives in his name is an insult to Mahadji Shinde," he said, targeting the Sena chief.

The Rajya Sabha MP then added a swipe at Mr Scindia. "There is no objection to giving an award to Eknath Shinde in the name of Jayajirao Shinde. Mahadji did not bow down before Delhi," he said.

Jayajirao Scindia was ruled as the Maharaja of Gwalior from 1843 to 1886 and sided with the British during the First War of Independence in 1857.

The Scindias in politics have often faced attacks for the Maharaja's decision back then. This holds for Jyotiraditya Scindia. While the BJP used the "traitor" jab for him when he was in the Congress, the Congress is now doing the same.

The "traitor" narrative, however, is an oversimplification of history. The notion of a unified India did not exist during the 1857 revolt and princely states had their rivalries and interests to protect. Going to war against the British was sure to draw a brutal counterstrike and the Scindias' decision at the time should be seen through the prism of practical considerations instead of viewing it according to the binaries of patriotism or betrayal.