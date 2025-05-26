"6 Gunmen Surrounding Her": When Scottish YouTuber Met Jyoti Malhotra In Pak

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was seen in Lahore with armed security, raising questions about her VIP treatment. A Scottish YouTuber's video captured her with the armed escort.

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, was guarded by at least six men armed with AK-47 rifles as she roamed around at Anarkali Bazar in Pakistan's Lahore. The sight shocked a Scottish YouTuber, also travelling in Pakistan, who wondered why she needed such security.

Callum Mill, whose YouTube channel is called Callum Abroad, visited Pakistan in March. A video he shot during a visit to Lahore's Anarkali Bazar shows several people armed with guns and wearing jackets with "No Fear" written on them. Then Jyoti Malhotra, also recording the video, appears. Callum introduces himself as a Scottish YouTuber. Jyoti asks him if it was his first visit to Pakistan. To this, Callum replies, "No, five times." She also asks him if he has been to India and introduces herself as India. When Callum asks what she thinks about Pakistan's hospitality, Jyoti replies, "It's great".

As Jyoti walks on, Callum realises the armed men are with her. "She's the one with the guys, with all the security. I don't know why, what's the need for all the guns? Look at all the guns she has got surrounding her. There are six gunmen surrounding her," he says. Some other people, also looking like tourists, are seen with Jyoti Malhotra in the Scottish YouTuber's video.

The video raises questions: while the Scottish YouTuber moves around alone, why is Jyoti Malhotra surrounded by men armed with AK-47s? Who are the others with her? The armed men are not in uniform, but could be security personnel in plain clothes.

The Scottish YouTuber's video adds to the suspicion regarding the reception and access enjoyed by Jyoti Malhotra during her trips to Pakistan. She was invited to high-profile parties where she met Pakistan's security and intelligence officials. According to police, she has said she remained in touch with them even after her return to India. Her digital devices are now being scanned as cops investigate what information she leaked to Pakistani officials.

Jyoti Malhotra's finances are also being investigated. Police have found she had a lavish lifestyle not in line with her income. She always travelled first class on flights, stayed in plush hotels and dined in high-end restaurants. Police said she appears to have visited Pakistan on a "sponsored trip". Shortly after her return from Pakistan, where she got VIP treatment, Jyoti Malhotra travelled to China. In China, too, she travelled in luxury cars and visited expensive jewellery shops.