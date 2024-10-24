'Justin Trudeau Politically Close To Khalistanis': Envoy Targeted By Canada

Senior diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma, envoy to Canada who was recently recalled, told NDTV today that there are some in Justin Trudeau administration who are anti-India and the Canadian Prime Minister is politically close to Khalistanis. Mr Trudeau, he added, is in a tight spot, so pleasing this particular constituency has become important.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Verma said, "Trudeau's ratings are going down in Canada... (so) his actions against India are politically motivated".

"There are elements that want to hurt India-Canada ties... Many in Trudeau government are anti-India".

Mr Verma -- one of the country's senior-most diplomats who has served in Japan, Sudan, Italy, Turkey, Vietnam and China -- was recalled recently from Canada after the Trudeau administration accused him of being connected to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Ties between the two nations - on a downward spiral since Mr Trudeau's allegation in September 2023 that Indian agents were responsible for the murder of Nijjar - have nosedived after the fresh allegation.

It had led to strong statements from both sides and tit-for-tat expulsions by New Delhi and Ottawa.

