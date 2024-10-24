"Was Threatened By Khalistanis In Canada": Targeted Envoy To NDTV

Senior diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma, envoy to Canada who was recently recalled, told NDTV today that there are some in Justin Trudeau administration who are anti-India and the Canadian Prime Minister is politically close to Khalistanis. Mr Trudeau, he added, is in a tight spot, so pleasing this particular constituency has become important. Khalistani extremism in Canada, he said in an exclusive interview to NDTV, is a business. The money generated is used to destabilise India and for these separatists to lead a lavish lifestyle. So once that is threatened, there are repercussions.

"There have been threats to Indian leaders and diplomats. He himself had been threatened, Mr Verma said. "Very recently Holi, i was portrayed as Ravan and my effigy was burnt. There was another poster where people would come and practise firearms on my face. Many things have gone on there which would not happen in a polite society that respects others," he added.

Regarding the Canadian Prime Minister, he said, "Trudeau's ratings are going down in Canada... (so) his actions against India are politically motivated".

"There are elements that want to hurt India-Canada ties... Many in Trudeau government are anti-India".

Mr Verma -- one of the country's senior-most diplomats who has served in Japan, Sudan, Italy, Turkey, Vietnam and China -- was recalled recently from Canada after the Trudeau administration accused him of being connected to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Ties between the two nations - on a downward spiral since Mr Trudeau's allegation in September 2023 that Indian agents were responsible for the murder of Nijjar - have nosedived after the fresh allegation.

It had led to strong statements from both sides and tit-for-tat expulsions by New Delhi and Ottawa. Mr Verma was declared "personna non grata" - a first for any Indian ambassador.