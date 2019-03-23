Ex-Top Court Judge Justice PC Ghose Takes Oath As India's First Lokpal

Justice Pinaki Ghose took oath as first Lokpal chairperson of India

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose today took oath as the first Lokpal or anti-corruption ombudsman of India in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Ghose, 66, was selected by a panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi weeks after the February-end deadline set by the Supreme Court.

As Lokpal of the country, Justice Ghose has the power to probe into allegations of corruption against sitting and former ministers and parliamentarians. His appointment comes five years after the Lokpal Act was approved by the President on January 1, 2014.

President Kovind administered the Oath of Office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Chairperson, Lokpal, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/flXLRbjWjg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 23, 2019

Justice Ghose retired as a Supreme Court judge in 2017. He was elevated to the top court in 2013, after serving as a judge of the Calcutta High Court and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

As the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, he had convicted Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in a corruption case.

