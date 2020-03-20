Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court

Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari has been sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court

Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari was on Friday sworn-in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court last month.

This decision was taken in view of former Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog's retirement. The Supreme Court Collegium hadthen recommended the elevation of Justice BP Dharmadhikari as the permanent Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

A notification was issued earlier this week by the President of India, appointing him as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. On Friday, Justice Dharmadhikari was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan.

Among those present at the oath-taking ceremony were Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and HC judges.

Chief Justice Dharmadhikari is due to retire on April 24 this year.