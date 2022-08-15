'Just Ask These Two': On Independence Day, Anand Mahindra Shares Powerful Pic

The elederly woman hoisting the national flag

An elderly woman standing atop a metal container - which is secured by a man - trying to hoist the national flag captures the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign mood. The undated picture has been shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra as an answer to those who wonder why the "fuss over Independence Day".

Next to the container is a small green stool, using which the woman must have climbed the container, which explains the effort put in by the woman to hoist the flag.

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. ???????? pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

"If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind," Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter with the accompanying picture.

The post has notched up one lakh thirty six thousand likes and has been retweeted over 13 thousand times.

Here are some of the responses to Mr Mahindra's tweet.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the national flag.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes and make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one.

Earlier, citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on select occasions.