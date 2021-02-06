Indian Judiciary Has Always Stood For People, National Interest: PM Modi

The Prime Minister praised the Gujarat High Court which was established on May 1, 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed India's judiciary as an institution that has always, as its duty, stood for people's rights and prioritised national interest. Commemorating the Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat High Court, he sought to connect the country's civilisational roots in the rule of law and his own government's oft-repeated mantra of "good governance".

"Our judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, the judiciary has always performed its duty," PM Modi said addressing event through video conference.

"Rule of law in Indian society has been the basis of civilization for centuries. Our ancient texts say the root of good governance lies in providing justice. Bar and judiciary should work towards building the world-class Judicious System in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Gujarat High Court for "always working towards securing truth and justice in the country". The duty and devotion with which it "has acted for justice", he said, has strengthened the judicial system and democracy.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said that since its inception, the High Court had played a pivotal role in the "development of our society" and "produced a glittering galaxy of eminent judges and lawyers", ANI reported.

"This institution has given brilliant judges, scholarly jurists, extraordinarily brilliant authors and exceptionally well-equipped councils to the nation," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.