JP Nadda Meets Parkash Singh Badal At His Native Village In Punjab

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday called on Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at his home in Punjab's Badal village and deliberated on strengthening the NDA in the state, sources in the parties said.

The visit to Mr Badal's native village came days after the former Punjab chief minister said minorities "should be taken along" to run a government.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted about an hour, assumes significance following the brief strain between the BJP and its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal that had announced it would not contest the Delhi assembly elections following differences with the BJP on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It later backed BJP candidates in the assembly elections.

Coming out of the meeting, Mr Nadda told reporters he had gone to the village to meet the veteran leader to extend a personal invitation for his son's wedding.

"We have good relations with the Badals," Mr Nadda said.

The BJP president added on Twitter that he had paid a courtesy visit to Parkash Singh Badal Sahab, one of India's most "respected statesmen".

"Meeting with Badal Sahab always inspires us," he said.

Mr Nadda was accompanied by BJP vice president Prabhat Jha, also the party's in-charge for Punjab.

Mr Nadda got a grand welcome with flowers and the traditional bhangra when he reached Badal village.

Addressing a rally in Amritsar on February 13, Mr Badal said all religions should be respected.