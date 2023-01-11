'Sinking' Joshimath: Hotel Demolitions In A Week, Immediate Compensation

Some 131 families of Joshimath have been moved to relief camps.

In Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town of Joshimath, hotels and other buildings that have developed dangerous cracks, will be demolished within a week, a top official said today.

Senior officer Himanshu Khurana also told NDTV that every affected family will be given Rs 1.5 lakh immediately as compensation for losing their home.

The planned demolition of two hotels and several houses was blocked yesterday by angry residents who complained that they were not given notice and demanded compensation.

The administration today met with the residents.

"We are not demolishing the hotels - we will dismantle them in one week. We had a positive discussion with hotel owners," Mr Khurana told NDTV.

Cracks have developed in 731 houses in the hill town because of years of construction activity and unplanned infrastructure development. The state government has ordered the demolition of the most damaged buildings.

"We are monitoring the situation. The dismantling of the hotels will done under the supervision of CBRI (Central Building Research Institute)," said the official.