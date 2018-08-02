Join Hinduism For 'Life In Heaven': Sadhvi Prachi To Triple Talaq Victims

In Hindu society, you will get good values and good sons: Sadhvi Prachi to Muslim women

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi has asked Muslim women who faced triple talaq to join Hinduism.

In provocative remarks on Tuesday, she said if women marry in Islam, they will "definitely" undergo a divorce.

This will be followed by the "horrible halala", she told reporters, referring to the controversial form of marriage.

"So kick the culture which ruins lives and adopt Hinduism," Sadhvi Prachi, who has been booked for hate speech in the past, said.

She said Hinduism binds a couple for "seven lifetimes".

Advertisement

"In Hindu society, you will get good values and good sons. Please join, you are welcome," she said, offering Muslim women a "life in heaven."

The controversial preacher said she wanted to meet activist Nida Khan who is fighting against practices like triple talaq and halala.