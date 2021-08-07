Johnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Covid Vaccine Gets Approval In India

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against," he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Limited.

The healthcare major got India's approval of its vaccine two days after it applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). The company on Friday said that Biological E will be an important part of Johnson and Johnson's global supply chain network, helping to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Janssen through extensive collaborations and partnerships with governments, health authorities and organisations such as Gavi and the COVAX Facility.