Jobless Men In Madhya Pradesh 'Rent' Out Bank Accounts, Aid Cyber Crime

Newly-opened bank accounts of unemployed people in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district are the latest tools used by the cybercriminal looking to park illicit money, the police has said, adding these jobless young men received a cut for "renting" their account, which is usually between Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300.

The racket was busted after a woman in Bengaluru made a distress call to police in the district alleging that she had been duped out of Rs 4 lakh, out of which Rs 40,000 was deposited in a bank account in Bhind.

The case was then probed by Madhya Pradesh police's cyber cell which uncovered over 23 accounts in six-seven public sector banks which were opened by these unemployed young men, allegedly with the purpose of making money via cyber fraud.

Transactions worth Rs 1 crore were made from just three of the 45 bank accounts which were part of the preliminary probe, according to senior police officer Rudolf Alvares.

Police questioned the young men who opened their bank accounts in the last four-five months.

"Once we started questioning we came to know (that the jobless youths) got in touch with a person in Delhi. They were being paid Rs 1200-1300 per month initially. We are investigating the matter," he said. They were made to open accounts in different banks in Bhind before being paid the amount.

Police further said that they are working to trace the people "renting" these banks accounts, all of which have been put on hold for now.

After the accounts were opened, these people handed over the debit cards, passbook and the SIM card of the phone number registered with the bank to the fraudsters.

