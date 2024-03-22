JNU Professor Akoijam Bimol, Alfred Kanngam Are Congress Candidates For Manipur's 2 Lok Sabha Seats

Inner Manipur Congress candidate Akoijam Bimol Angomcha

The Manipur Congress today fielded Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Akoijam Bimol Angomcha from Inner Manipur parliamentary seat, and Alfred Kanngam Arthur from Outer Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections.

Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra made the announcement in the state capital Imphal today.

Mr Akoijam is known for his academic perspectives on the violence that erupted in May last year, earning him popularity in the state.

Former MLA Arthur is from the Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) has nominated K Timothy Zimik, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for the Outer Manipur seat.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) plans to field Sotinkumar Laishram, the general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress Manipur, for the Inner Manipur seat.

Elections in Manipur will be conducted in two phases, with the Inner Manipur seat voting on April 19, along with some assembly segments of Outer Manipur. Thirteen assembly segments of Outer Manipur will then vote on April 26.